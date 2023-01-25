CASSIUS Gems: 12 Times Alicia Keys Was Effortlessly Fire On Instagram

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Then after the success of her first album, Songs in A Minor, she continued to pump out hits like “You Don’t Know My Name,” “If I Ain’t Got You” and “Diary” for her second album, The Diary of Alicia Keys that sold eight million copies and won her four Grammys.

Nowadays, she’s still dropping quality music, like working with Miguel and most recently, collaborating with singer Brent Faiyaz.

But even when she’s crooning with this generation’s talented stars, she’s never been afraid of aging and loving her body which gets the thumbs up from fans worldwide.

“I think that we as females are like the most beautiful, gorgeous creatures on the world. I think that we’re gorgeous no matter what size we are. I’m grateful that I actually feel like that because I think a lot of us feel we have to be some little, tiny size in order to beautiful,” she told Essence in 2020.

“We’re beautiful because of how your mind works and you’re beautiful because you have this gorgeous heart and that comes from way more than you fitting in some size two dress… I love being a woman.”

After two decades in the industry, Keys is still a crush for many. Check out some of her most effortlessly gorgeous Instagram moments below.

CASSIUS Gems: 12 Times Alicia Keys Was Effortlessly Fire On Instagram was originally published on cassiuslife.com