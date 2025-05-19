Cassie Ventura Is Telling Her Truth – And Her Husband Alex Fine Is Supporting Her Standing 10 Toes Down

Alex Fine is standing right beside her. Cassie Ventura is standing in her truth – and her husbandis standing right beside her.

The singer, mother, and survivor has been one of the earliest and most crucial witnesses in the ongoing federal investigation against Sean “Diddy” Combs . For days, she’s taken the stand, recounting painful memories and accounts of her relationship with the media mogul.

As testimony continues, Cassie’s name and character have been put on trial in the court of public opinion – even more than before. Yet through it all, her husband Alex has remained in her corner, standing 10 toes down. He’s offered support, compassion, and, in a way, protection.

Alex Fine Releases A Media Statement In Support Of Cassie Ventura

Several media sources are reporting a newly released media statement from Alex. In it, he praised Cassie as his partner and a woman who fought to save herself. “Cassie saved Cassie,” he wrote. “She alone broke free from abuse, coercion, violence, and threats.”

His words made clear Cassie’s journey. “I did not save Cassie, as some have said,” he shared. “To say that is an insult to the years of painful work my wife has done to save herself.”

His words hit hard. Love doesn’t erase trauma, but it can be a safe place to land after surviving it. And while many on social media have speculated about what it must be like to watch your partner relive some of her darkest moments, Alex is unfazed.

He spoke of feeling “tremendous pride and overwhelming love for Cass,” but also “profound anger that she has

been subjected

to sitting in front of a person who tried to break her.” And to that person—and everyone who tried to silence or harm her—he had one message: “You did not. You did not break her spirit nor her smile that lights up every room.”

Alex also asked for privacy as the case goes on.

It’s no secret that the emotional toll of high-profile cases like this is high. And it’s the women like Cassie – airing their truths – who are often most impacted. We stand with Cassie, her friends, and family.

