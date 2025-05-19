Gallery: Loving Pics Of Cassie Ventura & Alex Fine
Cassie Ventura Is Telling Her Truth – And Her Husband Alex Fine Is Supporting Her Standing 10 Toes Down
Alex Fine Releases A Media Statement In Support Of Cassie VenturaSeveral media sources are reporting a newly released media statement from Alex. In it, he praised Cassie as his partner and a woman who fought to save herself. “Cassie saved Cassie,” he wrote. “She alone broke free from abuse, coercion, violence, and threats.” His words made clear Cassie’s journey. “I did not save Cassie, as some have said,” he shared. “To say that is an insult to the years of painful work my wife has done to save herself.” His words hit hard. Love doesn’t erase trauma, but it can be a safe place to land after surviving it. And while many on social media have speculated about what it must be like to watch your partner relive some of her darkest moments, Alex is unfazed. RELATED: Cassie Breaks Her Silence To Thank Supporters Amid The Release Of Diddy Assault Footage He spoke of feeling “tremendous pride and overwhelming love for Cass,” but also “profound anger that she has been subjected to sitting in front of a person who tried to break her.” And to that person—and everyone who tried to silence or harm her—he had one message: “You did not. You did not break her spirit nor her smile that lights up every room.” Alex also asked for privacy as the case goes on.
Gallery: See Our Gallery of Loving Pictures Of Cassie Ventura & Alex FineIt’s no secret that the emotional toll of high-profile cases like this is high. And it’s the women like Cassie – airing their truths – who are often most impacted. We stand with Cassie, her friends, and family. Swipe through our gallery of other loving moments of the couple.
1. Celebrating Their Anniversary
We love to see women loved – and Cassie has no problem recognizing the man who surrounds her with it. Here she shares a loving anniversary reel with fans.
2. A Model Love
Cassie and her husband Alex look picture perfect in this love collection clothing campaign. From the intimate shots to the comfy sets, we are here for it.
3. Valentine's Day 2022
Who doesn’t love a ‘Mom & Dad’ night out? Cassie looks gorgeous and glowing in a brown bodycon dress as she celebrates Valentines Day with her Valentine forever.
4. Birthday Vibes With Alex
“I love you with the heart, to the moon & back for eternity,” Cassie writes on Instagram to celebrate her husband’s trip around the sun. Each slide in the carousel is giving us all the feels.
5. It's An Alex Fine Appreciation Post
This March, Cassie dropped a carousel post of various pictures of the Fine family. Now growing into a party of five, the couple continue to show fans what love looks like. “You’ve taken care of me and my heart like no other, you’re hands down the best girl dad and I’m SO excited to see you now become a father to OUR SON!” Cassie shares on IG.
Cassie Ventura Is Telling Her Truth – And Her Husband Alex Fine Is Supporting Her Standing 10 Toes Down was originally published on hellobeautiful.com