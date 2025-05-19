Cassie Says She Still Did Freakoffs While Dating Kid Cudi & Reveals Diddy’s 2012 Overdose

Cassie Ventura has been on the stand in Diddy’s sex trafficking trial for the entire week, and recently her questioning turned to cross-examination. and recently her questioning turned to cross-examination.

Diddy’s defense lawyers grilled her with questions as she revealed more about her short-lived relationship with Kid Cudi.

Diddy and her began dating in 2007, but by 2011, things were on the rails, admitting they were

“not in the greatest place” when

However, she continued participating in freakoffs because they were her “job.” During one of them, Diddy found out she was dating someone else.

She testifies that’s when Diddy found an email between her and Cudi’s staff, which angered him.

“I just remember him putting a wine opener between his fingers and lunging at me,” she remembers.

She then contacted Cudi on a burner phone and spent a short time at his house before returning to Diddy’s to repair their relationship.

But when she arrived, he took out his anger on her by beating her.

“Sean kicked me in the back, I fell on the floor and then left. I had a large bruise on my back and bruises on other places — he literally kicked me with the bottom of his foot,” she said, according to People

“He mentioned when we were out of the country that Scott’s car would be blown up and he wanted his friends to see it,” Ventura told the jury.

Cassie left Diddy’s house to go back to the hotel, which she discovered was trashed, with “ urine on the floor, clothes strewn around, and feces in the toilet. “

In her 2023 lawsuit against Diddy, she alleged that Cudi’s car did blow up in his driveway, which his

Cassie later ended her relationship with Cudi out of fear for their safety.

During her testimony, Cassie also spoke about their heavy drug use together,

calling each other “Get High Partners,”

him becoming “explosive” when she used drugs without him,

and even alleges that Diddy overdosed

Later in the night, she says she accompanied him to the hospital, where she was told he’d overdosed.

He continued by making a direct threat to Cudi’s life.He was reportedly dependent on opiates for a while, and it occurred in 2012 when they had a freakoff, went to a sex club in San Bernardino, and then went to a party and the Playboy Mansion without her.See social media’s latest reactions to the Diddy sex trafficking trial below.