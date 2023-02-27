Carl Crawford Apologizes To Megan Thee Stallion But The Hotties Aren’t Buying It

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

It’s no secret that Megan The Stallion has been publicly feuding with the owner of her former label 1501 Certified Entertainment Carl Crawford.

However, it looks like he wants to mend the broken bridge. In an interview with TMZ Hip Hop, Crawford shared that he hasn’t spoken to the “Plan B” rapper since 2019 outside of social media but wants to apologize to her for the drama over the years.

He also admitted that as a former MLB star he wasn’t well-versed in the music industry and things came at him fast. He added that he never wanted to beef and go back and forth on the internet.

Crawford even admitted that he didn’t know Tory Lanez and was just trolling Megan by flicking it up with him. He says he regrets that stunt as well.

Now only time will tell if Megan will accept the apology, but the hotties aren’t here for it!

Check out some of their reactions below:

Carl Crawford Apologizes To Megan Thee Stallion But The Hotties Aren't Buying It

