Caribbean-American Heritage Month: Each Nation In The Caribbean

Published on June 28, 2024

Happy Caribbean-American Heritage Month! As we continue to celebrate each island, the culture and music of the Caribbean throughout the month of June, we have to give each nation their shine! Within the United States of America, the Caribbean diaspora includes more than 8.5 million people who were either born in the Caribbean or reported ancestry of a given country in the Caribbean, according to U.S. Census. Continue scrolling for each of the nations of The Caribbean.

Caribbean-American Heritage Month: Each Nation In The Caribbean  was originally published on woldcnews.com

1. Anguilla

2. Antigua and Barbuda

3. Aruba

4. The Bahamas

5. Barbados

6. Belize

7. Bermuda

8. Bonaire

9. British Virgin Islands

10. Cayman Islands

11. Cuba

12. Dominica

13. Dominican Republic

14. Grenada

15. Guyana

16. Jamaica

17. Haiti

18. Martinique

19. Montserrat

20. Saba

21. Puerto Rico

22. St. Kitts and Nevis

(St. Kitts spotlight)

 

23. St. Kitts and Nevis

(Nevis spotlight)

 

24. St. Lucia

25. St. Marteen

26. St. Vincent and the Grenadines

27. Suriname

28. Trinidad and Tobago

29. Turks and Caicos

30. US Virgin Islands

