Cardi B has been on a feature freny. It seems as though she has been on a mission to help the female rappers who have come after her, and even rappers alike, to enhance their art with her voice. Cardi B teams up with FendiDa Rappa to feature on her song “Point Me 2”. After receiving heavy traction on the social media platform TikTok, the two have released the official music video to the track
Cardi B is known for her voluptuous body, but in case you forgot, she gives us a clear reminder with her latest feature. which include a lot of booty shaking, especially from the Manhattan made Cardi B.
Check out some social media reactions to the ‘Point Me 2’ music video below!
Cardi B Shows Off the Rump Shaker in ‘Point Me 2’ Music Video was originally published on rnbphilly.com
