Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

If you go off on the penultimate preseason game, it looks like there will be a repeat of last year’s problems.

How Russell Westbrook will impact the Los Angeles Lakers under new head coach Darvin Ham was one of the biggest questions coming into the 2022-23 NBA season. The Lakers have been reluctant to trade the polarizing guard due to their reluctance to include future draft picks in any potential deal. The calls for the team to move Westbrook are deafening following his latest performance.

When Patrick Beverley, a known rival of Westbrook’s on the court, joined the Los Angles Lakers, many thought that was the end of the Russell Westbrook experiment, but it wasn’t. Both players claimed their past issues would not be an issue, but during Wednesday’s matchup with the Minnesota Timberwolves, many fans thought there was still bad blood between Westbrook and Beverley.

One moment during the game, Beverley tried to bring everyone together for a team huddle following a foul call, but Westbrook dismissed Beverly’s calls to join in.

Westbrook could have been trying to catch his breath, but with moments like that, the optics did not look good, and as expected, the video went viral on Twitter.

There was also a moment where Russell Westbrook didn’t even bother to join in the pre-game huddle, more bad optics.

Then there was Russ playing hot potato with Jaden McDaniels.

Lakers Fans Want The Lakers To Trade Russell Westbrook

After Westbrook’s painfully ineffective 25 minutes on the court and his strange behavior, Lakers fans took to Twitter, demanding the Lakers move him.

The ball is in Jeanie Buss, Rob Pelinka, and shadow GM LeBron James‘ court. We shall see what the team plans to do with the issue that is a very disgruntled Russell Westbrook.

You can hit the gallery below for reactions.

Photo: Ethan Miller / Getty

Calls For Russell Westbrook To Be Traded Following Bizarre Behavior In Latest Lakers Preseason Game was originally published on cassiuslife.com