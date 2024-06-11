Caitlin Clark’s 2024 Team USA Olympics Snub Starts Social Media Debate: “They Woke A Monster”

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

and has been a driving force in the WNBA ‘s newfound popularity… but apparently, she’s not good enough to represent America in the Olympics.

The Indiana Fever rookie was left off Team USA’s roster for the 2024 Paris, France Games in favor of many of the league’s more established stars, such as Brittney Griner, Sabrina Ionescu, Kelsey Plum, Breanna Stewart, Diana Taurasi and A’ja Wilson.

With the 12-person squad already being pretty stacked, Clark told ESPN that she knew there was a possibility she wouldn’t make the cut. Still, it’s added a level of competitiveness to her to ensure she’s not overlooked come 2028 for the Los Angeles Olympics.

“I’m excited for the girls that are on the team. I know it’s the most competitive team in the world, and I know it could have gone either way — me being on the team or me not being on the team. I’m going to be rooting them on to win gold. I was a kid that grew up watching the Olympics, so it will be fun to watch them,” Clark told ESPN. “Honestly, no disappointment. It just gives me something to work for; it’s a dream. Hopefully one day I can be there. I think it’s just a little more motivation. You remember that. Hopefully, when four years comes back around, I can be there.”

Upon getting the news, she spoke to her head coach, Christie Sides, saying that the snub “woke a monster,” so she’s undoubtedly using it as fuel.

Clark making the roster would have been a great way to potentially boost viewership for the upcoming Olympics, given how popular she’d been at Iowa and now in the league. It would have also allowed Clark to be around the league’s best players and soak up some knowledge and international basketball experience.

