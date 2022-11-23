‘Buy Black’ Friday! 10 Brands To Shop And Save For Thanksgiving Weekend

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Aside from hopefully enjoying a home-cooked meal, majority of the nation will be united this week in celebrating the annual shopping experience that is Black Friday. With some stores having already started their storewide discounts, we wanted to make sure your money is going in the right places while also getting the most for your buck.

With that said, let’s buy Black!

In addition to Rihanna getting the makeup aficionados right for the holidays with Cyber Monday deals running all weekend long (seen above), we also came across a few other Black-owned brands we hopefully can put on your radar. Whether you’re doing some early Christmas shopping or just want to knock a few things off your wishlist while the sales are going on, now’s the perfect time to take advantage — in short, you’re welcome in advance!

We chose to highlight 10 fan-favorite brands, made for us and by us, from a variety of different areas of commerce. From fitness gear, haute couture fashion straight from the motherland, and streetwear faves to skincare for the ladies and fellas alike, we think there’s something here for just about everybody to benefit from.

Some stores have sales going on with markdowns of over 50% off the original price, and even more when you sign up to their email list. GOLF WANG in particular is doing a “Mystery Box” deal that could see you getting rare and high-priced items, some selected by Tyler, The Creator himself, for as little as $45 USD. The catch? You have no idea what you’re getting until it arrives at your door. Sounds pretty exciting if you ask us!

Keep scrolling for a look at 10 Black-owned brands you definitely need to be checking out this Thanksgiving weekend while getting your Black Friday and Cyber Monday shopping done:

‘Buy Black’ Friday! 10 Brands To Shop And Save For Thanksgiving Weekend was originally published on blackamericaweb.com