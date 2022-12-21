BRUHNews: Mom Delivers Fade To Airport Counter Equipment After Losing Kids

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Camila McMillie, a mom of two traveling out of Miami International Airport , was arrested after losing her children and having an outburst this week. In a now-viral video clip, McMillie was seen destroying equipment at the airport after she couldn’t locate her children and faces a number of charges.

As reported by the outlet Local 10, Camila McMillie, 25, was traveling to New York out of Miami on Tuesday (Dec. 20) and became irate with American Airlines workers after she couldn’t locate her children. According to reports, the children went to the bathroom without informing their mother, promoting her to request help from the staff. It isn’t known or wasn’t shared in the reporting if airline workers attempted to assist McMillie, but the moment sparked a violent fit of rage.

The video that surfaced online shows McMillie grabbing a computer monitor from a counter and throwing it at an airline employee, and snatching the digital boarding pass reader from its base. The video was obtained by the online account @OnlyInDade and is making its rounds on social media.

McMillie’s children, ages six and eight, were found to be unharmed. However, McMillie was detained by a U.S. Customs and Border Protection officer and arrested by local police.

Camila McMillie faces a number of charges, including aggravated assault, criminal mischief, and more.

On Twitter, the reaction to the video is ongoing, which can be viewed below.

