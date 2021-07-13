Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

We really don’t know how to approach this, or why we even should but we’re here to report the happenings as they occur. The latest discussion that has the timeline in an uproar is a video of a woman pleasuring herself to attend a brunch event in Florida and Twitter is wholly disgusted.

A Twitter user by the name of @DEV_DOLLASS shared a video of a woman reportedly having brunch at a restaurant located at The Wharf in Fort Lauderdale. In the video, and excuse our careful depiction, the woman is seen with one leg up on a chair and basically “taking care” of herself. We don’t need to spell it out.

There are some explicit videos and images bubbling on social media and we won’t be sharing ANY of that here but you can find it if you must be a witness.

Again, we’re all about people getting lit at brunch and having a good time but this was definitely a crossed line and Twitter’s reactions, which you’ll see below, reflect the feeling.

Bring Lockdown Back: Woman Visibly Pleasuring Herself At Brunch Has Twitter Disgusted was originally published on hiphopwired.com