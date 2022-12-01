Brett Favre Requests Dismissal From Mississippi Welfare Lawsuit

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Brett Favre is one of 38 defendants in a lawsuit brought by the Mississippi Department of Human Services alleging a serious misappropriation of welfare funds . The retired Hall of Fame quarterback is requesting to be dismissed from the lawsuit along with his Favre Enterprises business entity.

ESPN reported that Brett Favre, 53, filed a motion on Monday (Nov. 28) asking a Mississippi judicial court to dismiss the lawsuit. According to the outlet, a portion of the motion read, “It is apparent that MDHS has sued Favre, a Mississippi and national celebrity, in an effort to deflect responsibility for its own egregious wrongdoing.”

The issue has dogged Favre for months after auditors in Mississippi found that a portion of the $77 million in Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) funds originally slated to support nonprofits and assist the state’s poor were misdirected to the coffers of wealthy residents. The lawsuit was first announced on May 9 and is a civil matter. So far, six individuals have been arrested in connection to the case with five of them pleading guilty. Favre was among the named individuals in the lawsuit but does not face any legal charges.

“[MDHS]’s lawsuit is nothing more than a baseless attempt to blame Brett Favre for its own failure to oversee the welfare funds placed in its trust,” Favre’s lawyer, Eric Herschmann, said in a statement to ESPN. “Mr. Favre never had any control over how Mississippi spent its welfare funds. He never made any misrepresentations to anyone.”

As reported by the Associated Press, Favre has paid back $1.1 million in speaking fees that he received from the TANF-funded Mississippi Community Education Center. However, a state auditor found that Favre still owes $228,000 in back interest.

On Twitter, some examined the lack of chatter around the explosive case over the past few days, including the motion filed by Brett Favre. Those reactions can be viewed below.

The post Brett Favre Requests Dismissal From Mississippi Welfare Lawsuit appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.

Brett Favre Requests Dismissal From Mississippi Welfare Lawsuit was originally published on hiphopwired.com