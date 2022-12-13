B4 BBL: 5 Facts You Should Know Before Getting A Brazilian Butt Lift

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Since the days when Jenny was flexing on the block and Juvenile encouraged ladies everywhere to “back that azz up,” America has been in an obsessive relationship with the idea of a robust derrière.

In 2022, that “cake craving” has only become more of a national guilty pleasure, with an on-trend surgery known as the Brazilian Butt Lift — BBL for short! — topping the wish lists of many women and femme-identifying individuals this holiday season. BBLs spiked in popularity even more over the weekend following the release of R&B/pop sensation SZA’s sophomore album, SOS.

The reason? Oh nothing — she just revealed that her form-fitting figure, particularly her made-for-Magic-City lower region, was in fact the product of a doctor’s visit.

On the standout title track, SZA croons in one line, “Remind you of Dеlla Reese / So classic, that ass so fat, it look natural, it’s not / I talk bullshit a lot / No more fuck-shit, I’m done,” putting an end to years of rumors while also giving a one-up to the body positive hive out there.

RELATED: NeNe Leakes Shares Her Brazilian Butt Lift Journey On Instagram

It goes without saying that celebrities can be very influential, especially a GRAMMY-winning vocalist with the physical appeal of SZA. With that in mind, we believe there’s a good chance many out there will find the coincidence to pursue getting a BBL themselves. While we absolutely approve of any person’s right to make sane and consensual alterations to their body, there’s a lot worth knowing before going under the knife and putting a foreign substance in your body for sheer vanity reasons. In short, inspect before you inject!

We’re here to start you off with five of the most important facts worth knowing when it comes to Brazilian Butt Lifts, which we hope will spark your BBL curiosity to explore deeper on your own for more key facts. Stay sexy out here, but also stay safe in the process:

B4 BBL: 5 Facts You Should Know Before Getting A Brazilian Butt Lift was originally published on blackamericaweb.com