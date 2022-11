‘Young Rock’ Star Bradley Constant & Curvy Model Bella Golden Are The Cutest Celebrity Couple

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Bradley Constant is an actor who portrays 15-year-old Dwayne Johnson in the NBC comedy series “Young Rock.” Since he broke into the spotlight, all eyes are on him and his girlfriend Bella Golden. Check out a gallery of our favorite photos of the young couple inside.

Constant stars as Dwayne Johnson during his formative high school years in NBC’s hit comedy series “Young Rock,” which focuses on different chapters of Johnson’s life.

As the show gains popularity, Constant’s life has become more public as well. Born and raised in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, Constant began taking classes and pursuing acting at the tender age of 12. He was determined to reach success in the business so he convinced his mom to move him to New York City, where dreams come true. Constant has since moved to Los Angeles to further his career.

Similar to Constant, Bella Golden has always had her eyes set out on becoming a notable model. Since she was a child, Golden has been a fashion and modeling enthusiast. Now, she is a well known curvy fashion model, Instagram star and social media influencer, amassing over 143k followers on Instagram.

She initially gained traction in the modeling world after being singed by Wilhelmina Models, posing for various sports, apparel and bikini brands including Toluca Swim, Frankies, Show Me Your Mumu, Intimissimi and Monday Swimwear. Golden has also been on the cover of various fashion and lifestyle magazines.

These two have a bright future ahead for themselves and together as a flourishing couple.

Check out a gallery of some of our favorite photos of Bradley and Bella below:

