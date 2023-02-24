Boston Celtic Jaylen Brown Reportedly Dating Model Bernice Burgos, Twitter Outraged With Age Difference

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Burgos is a New York native who has long been one of the most popular models in the social media era, and has been linked to celebrities like Drake in the past.

But now she’s allegedly with the Boston Celtic, which has drawn some criticism because while she may post constant thirst traps, she is 42. That makes her about 16 years older than Brown, who turned 26 in October.

The new relationship is even more interesting because after some digging, it was revealed that Burgos’ daughter Ashley Marie — a singer and model with 232,000 followers on Instagram– is the same age as Brown, which has social media deeming the relationship “gross.”

“That’s wild. Him and his step daughter are the same age,” said one Twitter user, while another tweeted, “Wooooow his step daughter is a few months older than him. That’s an interesting family dynamic.”

Rumors of the two being an item first went public in September 2022 when they were allegedly seen together in Boston and Atlanta where Brown lives during the offseason.

Weeks later, Burgos was at the Boston Celtics home opener game against the Philadephia 76ers.

But the latest picture that has social media debating the appropriateness of the relationship shows them appearing to be on vacation together as he sits with Burgos crouched behind him.

See Twitter’s reactions below.

Boston Celtic Jaylen Brown Reportedly Dating Model Bernice Burgos, Twitter Outraged With Age Difference was originally published on cassiuslife.com