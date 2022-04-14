Bootleg Tony Stark, AKA Elon Musk, Puts In Bid To Buy Twitter, MAGA Land Excited Again

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Elon Musk is again rattling the Twitter cages after his latest “stunt.”

Bootleg Tony Stark, aka Elon Musk, made his “best and final” offer to purchase 100% of Twitter, telling its Chairman of the Board that it “needs to be transformed as a private company.” In the 13D filed Thursday (Apr.14) with the SEC, Musk is offering $54.20 per share in cash.

Per Bloomberg, Musk is worth about a ridiculous $260 billion, Twitter’s market value currently sits at $37 billion, and Musk’s offer is about $43 billion per CNBC. The electric car maker wants to “acquire all of the outstanding Common Stock of the Issuer not owned by the Reporting Person for all cash consideration valuing the Common Stock at $54.20 per share.”

“I invested in Twitter as I believe in its potential to be the platform for free speech around the globe, and I believe free speech is a societal imperative for a functioning democracy,” Musk said in the letter sent to Twitter chairman Bret Taylor. “Twitter has extraordinary potential. I will unlock it.”

Musk also revealed that his status as a Twitter shareholder hinges on the company’s decision regarding his offer. “I would need to reconsider my position as shareholder,” he noted.

In a press release, Twitter confirmed Musk’s offer, writing, “the Twitter Board of Directors will carefully review the proposal to determine the course of action that it believes is in the best interest of the Company and all Twitter stockholders.”

The board is reportedly expected to hold a meeting at 10 AM ET to discuss Musk’s offer, but it’s not clear if they will come to a decision swiftly.

As expected, this news is fresh red meat for MAGA conspiracy land, which has crowned Musk as their champion of “free speech” and believes with every ounce of their racist hearts that he will bring Donald Trump back to the platform.

Many people want the bored billionaire to leave Twitter alone. They add that since he’s so fed up with Twitter’s approach to “protecting free speech,” he should start his own social media platform or invest in Trump’s Truth Social.

Whatever the situation, nothing good will come of Elon Musk owning Twitter. You can peep more reactions in the gallery below.

