Rapper Blueface has taken to social media to defend his future child’s mother Chrisean Rock after she was seen allegedly smoking weed, even though she’s pregnant.
A viral video from earlier this month appears to show Rock holding a blunt. Blueface has since stated that weed has “no effect” on the baby or the pregnancy.
Blueface took to Twitter:
“Lots of women smoke weed until their last trimester there is no effect don’t shoot the messenger. I’m only tweeting the truth weather its In her favor or not I’m not bias.”
Blueface Defends Chrisean Rock Smoking Weed During Pregnancy was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com
1.
2.
3.
4.
5.
6.
7.
8.
9.
10.
11.
12.
13.
14.
15.
