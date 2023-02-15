Bloody Hell Breaks Loose: Official Trailer + First Look Images From Netflix’s ‘You’ Season 4 Part 2

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

This week (February 15), Netflix released the official trailer for Part 2 of Season 4 of Netflix’s critically-acclaimed series You . Click inside to check it out!

Warning: If you haven’t watched Part 1 of Season 4, there are spoilers ahead. The midseason finale of You put Joe in a very tough spot. After moving to London and changing his name in order to escape his homicidal ways, Joe becomes a professor at a university. Everything changes when a killer starts attacking people in the city. On top of targeting Joe’s elite social circle, the Eat The Rich Killer (what the press named him) knows his true identity and is framing him for the murders.

The Eat The Rich Killer is revealed to be popular author Rhys Montrose. After confessing his crimes to Joe, Montrose gives him two options. He tells Joe that he can either join him and take everyone else down or he’ll reveal Joe’s identity and put the murders on him. In the waning moments of the episode, Joe tells himself, “Whatever your big plans are, I need to stop you before you can hurt another soul and drag mine down with you.” What will Joe’s next move be? We will find out very soon.

Season 4 stars Penn Badgley, Tati Gabrielle, Charlotte Ritchie, Lukas Gage, Ed Speleers, Tilly Keeper, Amy-Leigh Hickman, Niccy Lin, Aidan Cheng, Brad Alexander, Ozioma Whenu and Eve Austin. Greg Berlanti and Sera Gamble served as the head writers and executive producers for the fourth season. Additional executive producers included Gina Girolamo, Leslie Morgenstein, Sarah Schechter and Michael Foley. John Scott and Harry Jierjian both directed three episodes each, Rachel Leiterman handles two of them and Sharim Sarif led one. Penn Badgley also makes his directorial debut in one of the episodes this season.

Part 1 of Season 4 is now streaming on Netflix, while Part 2 is scheduled to hit Netflix on March 9. Until then, check out the trailer and let us know what you think about it in the comments! There’s a very pleasant surprise at the end!

Also, we got some photos from the upcoming season! Peep through the gallery below!

Bloody Hell Breaks Loose: Official Trailer + First Look Images From Netflix’s ‘You’ Season 4 Part 2 was originally published on globalgrind.com