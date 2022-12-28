Blizzard Of The Century: Photos From Buffalo’s Massive Winter Storm Are Unreal

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Buffalo residents are reeling after a massive winter storm hit the region over the holiday weekend, resulting in at least 59 deaths and millions buried under more than four feet of snow.

According to AccuWeather, at least 17 people were found dead outside, some boring underneath the snow. Other causes of death ranged from having no heat, being stuck in vehicles, as well as cardiac events from shoveling or snow-blowing.

The storm, which hit Buffalo and its surrounding suburbs, was accompanied by hurricane-force winds and left EMS services with barely any routes to help residents who needed assistance. City officials say it is the worst storm in almost 50 years.

The storm’s devastation has brought way to looters breaking into several stores around the city. Videos posted on various social media platforms show ransacked stores, people running out of buildings with loot in hand, and even residents trying to stop looters from stealing.

During Buffalo mayor Byron Brown called out the looters during a press conference, calling the looters the “lowest of the low.”

“People who are out looting when people are losing their lives in this harsh winter storm it’s just absolutely reprehensible I don’t know how they can live with themselves,” said Brown.

Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia said police have made arrests and are continuing investigations into the looting.

“We have made a few arrests we have intervened in some of those, we’ve assisted with at least one location that I am aware of in getting a store boarded up so our officers are out there,” said Commissioner Gramaglia.

On Tuesday, the city announced the creation of an anti-looting detail dedicated to tracking down folks who have looted or broken into businesses and caused destruction.

Police are asking residents with any information related to looters to call the confidential tip line at 716-847-2255.

“This isn’t people stealing food, medicine, and diapers. They are destroying stores, they’re stealing TVs, couches, whatever they can get their hands on,” said Commissioner Gramaglia.

The community of Buffalo and its surrounding areas now tries to pick up the pieces from this massive storm.

Check out some of the most captivating photos from the worst Buffalo blizzard since 1977.

The post Blizzard Of The Century: Photos From Buffalo’s Massive Winter Storm Are Unreal appeared first on NewsOne.

Blizzard Of The Century: Photos From Buffalo’s Massive Winter Storm Are Unreal was originally published on newsone.com