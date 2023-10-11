Black Activists Who Changed The Mental Health Industry

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

especially in the Black community.

Mental health plays a big part in our overall well-being, but when left untreated, it can lead to life-threatening consequences

A 2021 National Survey on Drug Use and Health (NSDUH) found that 21% of Black and African Americans reported having a mental illness compared to 23.9% of non-Hispanic Whites. However, treatment proved to be a huge barrier for Black respondents. Around 39% of Black and African Americans received mental health services compared to 52% of non-Hispanic Whites.

Suicide rates in the Black community soared during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. Suicide was the leading third cause of death for Black youth and adults between the ages of 10 and 24, and African American men between 25-34, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

It’s no secret that the Black community has a history marked by systemic oppression, racism, and discrimination. These historical traumas have had a lasting impact on mental health.

Stigma often hinders people in the Black community from seeking help. By honoring mental health and fostering open, judgment-free conversations, we can break down these barriers and encourage people to seek the support they need.

Healthcare disparities have been widely documented, and the mental health sector is no exception. In the Black community, these disparities often lead to inadequate access to mental health care, misdiagnoses and poor treatment. Honoring mental health involves actively working to address these systemic inequities to ensure that everyone, regardless of their background, receives the care they deserve.

There are a few change makers and advocates, both past and present, who have worked tirelessly to break barriers within the industry. These pioneers have catalyzed change, shattering the invisible glass of silence and misunderstanding, and have sought to foster an environment where mental health is understood, accessible and inclusive to Black folks. Their work inspires us to continue striving for a world where mental health is a fundamental aspect of human well-being, celebrated, supported and accessible to all.

In honor of Mental Health Day, let’s pay homage to all of the leaders and activists who have not only transformed the mental health landscape but have also made it more inclusive, diverse, and sensitive to the unique challenges faced by people of color, particularly in the Black community.

