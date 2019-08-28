CLOSE
Hair
HomeLifestyle

40 Photos Of Black Celebrity Women Who Rocked The Hell Out Of Short Cuts

Posted 19 hours ago

Black women have been slaying short cuts since we found out about Marcel irons and Olive Oil hair sheen. Halle Berry and Toni Braxton popularized the short cut (also dubbed the “Halle Berry”) in the 90s and celebrity women like Angela Bassett, Nia Long and Jada Pinkett followed suit, ditching the typical Hollywood tresses for sleek and edgy cuts that shaped their faces.

Get into this nostalgic (and modern) gallery of Black celebrity women rocking an array of short cuts.

40 Photos Of Black Celebrity Women Who Rocked The Hell Out Of Short Cuts was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1. Halle Berry

Halle Berry Source:Getty

2. 44th NAACP Image Awards – Arrivals

44th NAACP Image Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

3. Halle Berry

Halle Berry Source:Getty

4. Toni Braxton

Toni Braxton Source:Getty

5. Toni Braxton

Toni Braxton Source:Getty

6. T-Boz

T-Boz Source:Getty

7. T-Boz

T-Boz Source:Getty

8. Jada Pinkett Smith

Jada Pinkett Smith Source:Getty

9. Jada Pinkett Smith

Jada Pinkett Smith Source:Getty

10. Nia Long

Nia Long Source:Getty

11. Nia Long

Nia Long Source:Getty

12. Angela Bassett

Angela Bassett Source:Getty

13. Angela Bassett

Angela Bassett Source:Getty

14. Malinda Williams

Malinda Williams Source:Getty

15. Malinda Williams

Malinda Williams Source:Getty

16. Mary J. Blige

Mary J. Blige Source:Getty

17. Mary J. Blige

Mary J. Blige Source:Getty

18. Rihanna

Rihanna Source:Getty

19. Rihanna

Rihanna Source:Getty

20. Nicole Murphy

Nicole Murphy Source:Getty

21. Nicole Murphy

Nicole Murphy Source:Getty

22. Keke Palmer

Keke Palmer Source:Getty

23. Keke Palmer

Keke Palmer Source:Getty

24. Nicole Ari Parker

Nicole Ari Parker Source:Getty

25. Brandy Norwood

Brandy Norwood Source:Getty

26. Cardi B

Cardi B Source:Getty

27. Eva Marcille

Eva Marcille Source:Getty

28. Eva Marcille

Eva Marcille Source:Getty

29. Cardi B

Cardi B Source:Getty

30. Meagan Good

Meagan Good Source:Getty

31. Regina King

Regina King Source:Getty

32. Wendy Raquel Robinson

Wendy Raquel Robinson Source:Getty

33. Meagan Good

Meagan Good Source:Getty

34. Jennifer Hudson

Jennifer Hudson Source:Getty

35. Keri Hilson

Keri Hilson Source:Getty

36. Gabrielle Union

Gabrielle Union Source:Getty

37. Sanaa Lathan

Sanaa Lathan Source:Getty

38. Regina King

Regina King Source:Getty

39. Wendy Raquel Robinson

Wendy Raquel Robinson Source:Getty

40. Gabrielle Union

Gabrielle Union Source:Getty
Latest
Get More From The Show
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×
Close