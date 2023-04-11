Famous Black Celebrity Siblings We Love

April 10th is home to National Siblings Day where we show appreciation to everyone we call a brother or sister. Here are a few celebrity siblings who we’ve grown to love throughout the years…
1. Ray J & BrandySource:Getty
2. Kyle & Christopher MasseySource:Getty
3. Beyonce & Solange KnowlesSource:Getty
4. Venus & Serena WilliamsSource:Getty
5. Tia & Tamera MowrySource:Getty
6. Jaden & Willow SmithSource:Getty
7. Mary MarySource:Getty
8. Eddie & Charlie MurphySource:Getty
9. Sasha & Malia ObamaSource:Getty
10. The Wayans BrosSource:Getty
