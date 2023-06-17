Birthday Bash ATL 2023: Jadakiss and Rocko Help Celebrate 50 Years Of Hip-Hop

2023 marks the 50th anniversary since hip-hop first began in The Bronx, New York, and the celebration is now extending all the way here in Atlanta for Birthday Bash 2023.
For the special occasion, we honored hip-hop’s roots while also paying tribute to how it goes down here in the South by having New York’s very own Jadakiss join ATL native Rocko to help spearhead the festivities. Also on board to help hold down the culture was D4L’s own Fabo, Pastor Troy representing for D.S.G.B. and even Crime Mob in the building.
While nobody threw $50,000 in the crowd in Plies fashion (see below), there were without question a handful of unforgettable moments that compared.
See all the photos from our 50th Anniversary Hip-Hop celebration at Birthday Bash ATL 2023 below:
1. Jadakiss Celebrates 50 Years of Hip Hop with Birthday Bash ATL 2023 PerformanceSource:R1
2. Jadakiss At Birthday Bash ATL 2023Source:R1
3. Jadakiss Celebrates 50 Years of Hip HopSource:R1
4. Jadakiss Birthday Bash ATL 2023 PerformanceSource:R1
5. Jadakiss Performing At Birthday Bash ATL 2023Source:R1
6. JadakissSource:R1
7. Jadakiss Live At Birthday Bash ATL 2023Source:R1
8. Rocko Celebrates 50 Years of Hip Hop with Birthday Bash ATL 2023 PerformanceSource:R1
9. Rocko At Birthday Bash ATL 2023Source:R1
10. Rocko Shows Some Love To The Crowd At Birthday Bash ATL 2023Source:R1
11. RockoSource:R1
12. Rocko Celebrates 50 Years of Hip HopSource:R1
13. Fabo Celebrates 50 Years of Hip Hop with Birthday Bash ATL 2023 Performance
14. Pastory Troy Celebrates 50 Years of Hip Hop with Birthday Bash ATL 2023 Performance
15. Crime Mob Celebrates 50 Years of Hip Hop with Birthday Bash ATL 2023 Performance
