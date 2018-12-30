Bird Watching: Porn Star Exposes Trey Songz AND Zach Brown, Twitter Lets Jokes Fly

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Hey, HHW massive an’ crew, this one is a doozy with a lot of moving parts so we’ll take it slow. A porn star who was allegedly connected to the very boo’d up Trey Songz exposed the nature of their relationship via Twitter, and in the midst threw a Washington Professional Football Team player under the bus as well.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Brittney Jones, a popular amateur porn actress, and social media figure put out a bulk of the information after the news went out that Songz is dating Lori Harvey, the daughter of Steve Harvey. Apparently, Songz and Harvey have been together for a year, which came as a shock to some and it seemingly prompted Jones to speak up once more Friday (Dec. 28) after initially bringing up the fact she pulled Songz last week.

Jones shared a series of salacious direct message exchanges between her and Songz, clearing trying to establish that their connection was more than fleeting. Even as fans tried to allege that Jones faked the messages, she went the extra mile to prove otherwise. And for reasons nobody with good sense can figure, Jones threw up a DM exchange between her and Brown in where he’s trying to put down some money for sex, with Jones saying athletes are better in bed than R&B singers.

If that wasn’t enough, she says that she’s allegedly carrying Songz’s unborn child, although the post that shared the ultrasound picture was removed from Instagram. Some might also remember Jones as the woman who was arrested for performing sexual acts with a man inside a Florida courthouse.

Songz seemed to address the matter lightly on his Twitter page but kept it moving.

Lol niggas mad bitches mad 🤣🤣🤣🤣y’all weak as 7 days — Trey Songz (@TreySongz) December 29, 2018

Y’all goofy, stop texting me please. 🙏🏾 — Trey Songz (@TreySongz) December 29, 2018

We’re going to post some of Jones’ tweets below but we would like to warn readers that her timeline has a lot of, ahem, interesting content not fit for sensitive eyes.

The reactions online have been going crazy as expected and we’ve collected some of them below.

Ain’t a man on earth I can’t pull lol pic.twitter.com/pzSrFPq9BE — Brittney Jones (@BrittneyJonesXX) December 24, 2018

And no I don’t jump in celebrities DM. It be the other way around. pic.twitter.com/1qTx3esv2z — Brittney Jones (@BrittneyJonesXX) December 24, 2018

It goes back farther then y’all think. I’m just not spilling all the tea. Just know he was in my DM on all his social pages lol. #obsessed pic.twitter.com/Okv4BDhdot — Brittney Jones (@BrittneyJonesXX) December 28, 2018

Football players are better in bed then R&B singers. pic.twitter.com/KSv98RGN8i — Brittney Jones (@BrittneyJonesXX) December 28, 2018

Zach blocked me for putting the truth out there. Lmao. Hard to defend yourself when you guilty so why not block me lmao pic.twitter.com/DFLLTKjfYe — Brittney Jones (@BrittneyJonesXX) December 28, 2018

https://twitter.com/BrittneyJonesXX/status/1079196372937728000

—

Photo: WENN

Bird Watching: Porn Star Exposes Trey Songz AND Zach Brown, Twitter Lets Jokes Fly was originally published on hiphopwired.com