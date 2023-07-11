Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Since AI technology has become more accessible to the everyday user, people are getting super creative. The latest Internet innovation involves our old Nickelodeon favorites, SpongeBob and Patrick from the beloved cartoon series “SpongeBob SquarePants.” Check out our favorite SpongeBob covers thanks to AI inside.

The adored cartoon series was well-known for a musical moment throughout the show. One of the most well-known SpongeBob performances is when the sea sponge sang “Sweet Victory” in the second season back in 2001. SpongeBob famously rocked out in the super dome with an entire band to back him.

Though Squidward was nervous for the performance, SpongeBob prevailed alongside a phenomenal band for their first and only Super Bowl concert.

Moments like this happened a few times throughout the show, where fans discovered this cartoon cast has talent. From SpongeBob, Squidward, Sandy Cheeks and Patrick, they all had their moments to shine.

Now, fans have reimagined the SpongeBob cast in new age songs. They did their rendition of Summer Walker’s “Session 32,” Young Nudy’s “Peaches & Eggplants,” and even Marvin Sapp’s “Never Would’ve Made It.”

Bikini Bottom is all the way turnt up with some of our favorite songs sang by some of our favorite cartoon characters. Fans latest AI obsession has gifted us with some of the most hilarious content the Internet has to offer. Social media will never be the same.

We knew this was bound to happen with the new AI technological advances within the past year, but who knew fans would get this creative? Nonetheless, we are truly grateful.

Check out our favorite SpongeBob covers thanks to AI technology below:

Bikini Bottom Records: Our Favorite SpongeBob Covers Thanks To AI Technology was originally published on globalgrind.com