Listen Live
Entertainment News

Big 3 Summer of Fire Recap (PHOTOS)

Published on July 3, 2023

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

 
Rickey Smiley Birthday Beach Blowout Graphics
Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video
CLOSE

The Big3 returned to Dallas for season 6, game 2 at American Airlines Center July 1, 2023. The 3on3 basketball games brought the HEAT to the BIG D as basketball legends went head-to-head in multiple games. This anticipated event brought basketball lovers and star studded guests to sit courtside and witness the special celebration of 50 years of Hip Hop.

RELATED:Ice Cube and D.O.C Talk BIG3, Gatekeepers and Celebrating 50 Years of Hip Hop

Dallas artists, Yella Beezy, Dorrough, Mike Jones and Lil Will put on a heck of a show an represented Texas style!

Check out the photos and see how it all went down!

 

The post Big 3 Summer of Fire Recap (PHOTOS) appeared first on 97.9 The Beat.

Big 3 Summer of Fire Recap (PHOTOS)  was originally published on thebeatdfw.com

1. Big3

Big3 Source:Upload by: Reagan Elam-relam@radio-one.com

Big3 2023-Dallas, Texas Celebrating 50 years of Hip Hop texas,dallas,big3,2023

2. Dorrough Live Performance

3. Errol Spence Jr.

4. Coaches of BIG3

Dr. J, Lesia Leslie, Nancy Limberman 

5. DJ Don Perryon and Ice Cube

6. Rapper Lil Will Spotted at BIG3

7. Big3 Celebrates Nancy Lieberman’s Birthday

Big3 Celebrates Nancy Lieberman's Birthday Source:Upload by: Reagan Elam

Big3 Game Tournament in Dallas, Texas dallas,big 3

8. Lisa Leslie coaching her team to victory

Lisa Leslie coaching her team to victory Source:Upload by: Reagan Elam-relam@radio-one.com

Big3 2023-Dallas, Texas Celebrating 50 years of Hip Hop texas,dallas,big3,2023

9. Big 3

Big 3 Source:Upload by: Reagan Elam

Big3 Game Tournament in Dallas, Texas dallas,big 3

10. Dorrough and Derrick Draper

Dorrough and Derrick Draper Source:Upload by: Reagan Elam-relam@radio-one.com

Big3 2023-Dallas, Texas Celebrating 50 years of Hip Hop texas,dallas,big3,2023

11. Big 3

Big 3 Source:Upload by: Reagan Elam

Big3 Game Tournament in Dallas, Texas dallas,big 3

12. Queen Indy Bee and Dorrough

Queen Indy Bee and Dorrough Source:Upload by: Reagan Elam-relam@radio-one.com

Big3 2023-Dallas, Texas Celebrating 50 years of Hip Hop texas,dallas,big3,2023

13. Radio One Dallas sitting courtside

Radio One Dallas sitting courtside Source:Upload by: Reagan Elam-relam@radio-one.com

Big3 2023-Dallas, Texas Celebrating 50 years of Hip Hop texas,dallas,big3,2023

14. Yella Beezy

Yella Beezy Source:Upload by: Reagan Elam-relam@radio-one.com

Big3 2023-Dallas, Texas Celebrating 50 years of Hip Hop texas,dallas,big3,2023

15. Big3

Big3 Source:Upload by: Reagan Elam-relam@radio-one.com

Big3 2023-Dallas, Texas Celebrating 50 years of Hip Hop texas,dallas,big3,2023

16. Big3

Big3 Source:Upload by: Reagan Elam-relam@radio-one.com

Big3 2023-Dallas, Texas Celebrating 50 years of Hip Hop texas,dallas,big3,2023

17. Dorrough

Dorrough Source:Upload by: Reagan Elam-relam@radio-one.com

Big3 2023-Dallas, Texas Celebrating 50 years of Hip Hop texas,dallas,big3,2023

18. Big 3

Big 3 Source:Upload by: Reagan Elam

Big3 Game Tournament in Dallas, Texas dallas,big 3

19. Mike Jones

20. Lisa Leslie

More From Rickey Smiley Show

The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close