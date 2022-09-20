Beyond The Grave: 9 Honorable Posthumous Hit Records

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

The tragic murder of 30-year-old Philly rapper PnB Rock last week still has many shook to the core, especially given the grim circumstances of being gunned down while out eating with his girlfriend at Roscoe’s Chicken and Waffles in South L.A.

His death has sparked countless tributes and remarks of condolences, but the greatest form of commemoration has been the surge in streams of his music. Recent chart data provided by NY Post even revealed that his 2016 mixtape single, “Selfish,” was the most streamed song in the US on Apple Music last Thursday (Sept. 15) and second most popular song on the platform internationally.

PnB Rock is sure to have even more posthumous fame as his unreleased material makes its way to the public, in addition to spiked interest in other songs and features released throughout his eight-year rap career. In short, the age-old notion of not appreciating what you have until its gone applies even greater when discussing musicians. Many who never topped the Billboard Hot 100 in life, let alone broke top 50, often see their work skyrocket to #1 just off the strength of fans craving one final listen.

From rap icons like 2Pac and The Notorious B.I.G., the globally-influential reggae sounds of Bob Marley and especially R&B royalty in the vain of late divas Whitney Houston and Aaliyah, we’ve seen multiple examples of the most dearly missed musicians achieving critical acclaim and chart success long after being laid to rest.

In loving memory of PnB Rock and many other entertainers our culture has lost over the years, we look back on nine posthumous hit records that prove the music never dies. Forever in our hearts…

Take a look at these 9 dearly missed musicians that, in death, delivered us one of their greatest hit records:

