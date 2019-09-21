Madame Tussaud Unveils New Beyoncé Wax Figure, Ms.Tina & The Beyhive Approve

Madame Tussauds has been on its game lately when it comes to its iconic wax figures. Late last month the world-renowned wax museum unveiled a picture-perfect Aaliyah wax statue. Now the Madame Tussauds has the internet buzzing with its new Beyoncé statue.

Based off King Bey’s legendary Coachella performance, the wax figure is a drastic improvement from Madame Tussaud’s previous wax versions of the “Lemonade” singer. The statue nails every detail precisely down to her eyebrows, hair, BAK sweater, short shorts, and fringe boots.

Once photos of the wax figure hit social media, the Beyhive, casual fans, and even Beyoncé’s mama, Tina Lawson shared their approval.

They got this one right!!! I Love this wax statue of Beyonce’! It’s right on the button, even the legs,”

This statue isn’t the first time Madame Tussauds has tried to replicate Beyoncé using wax. The museum failed miserably in three other attempts that were immediately clowned by the hive and understandably so. This latest piece of art is the first in a pair of Beyoncé statues that will appear at other locations. The next Bey wax figure will be making its debut in October.

We are very intrigued to see how the next wax figure turns out, for now, hit the gallery below to see all of the reactions to Madame Tussauds’ tribute in wax to the Beyoncé.

