Beyonce, Rihanna & Nicki Minaj Lead 2016 BET Award Nominations

1. Best Female Hip-Hop Artist While it's no surprise Nicki Minaj is in the running for "Best Female Hip-Hop Artist," she actually has some competition this year. Missy Elliott, Dej Loaf, Lil Kim and Remy Ma were also nominated.

2. Best Female R&B/Pop Artist There's some stiff competition in the Best Female R&B/Pop Artist category this year between Beyonce, Adele, Andra Day, K. Michelle and Rihanna, but we think Bey has this one in the bag.

3. Best Male R&B/Pop Artist Despite some hiccups, Chris Brown is having a banner year with the release of his album "Royalty." The singer is going up against Bryson Tiller, Jeremih, The Weeknd and Tyrese.

4. Best Group Puff Daddy & The Family owned the 90s and they're about to own the BET Awards if they snag the Best Group award against The Internet, Rae Sremmurd, Drake & Future, 2 Chainz & Lil Wayne.

5. Best Collaboration Will Nicki Minaj and Beyonce maintain their flawless track record against the competition in the Best Collaboration category against Big Sean Ft. Chris Brown & Ty Dolla $ign (Play No Games), Big Sean Ft. Kanye West & John Legend (One Man Can Change The World), Future Ft. Drake (Where Ya At) and Rihanna Ft. Drake (Work).

6. Best Male Hip Hop Artist Between Drake, Fetty Wap, Future, J. Cole, Kanye West and Kendrick Lamar, we're not sure who's going to take home the BET Awards. Who are we kidding? Drake's taking it home.

7. Video of the Year Who will take home the honor of Video Of The Year? Beyoncé – Formation Bryson Tiller – Don't Drake – Hotline Bling Kendrick Lamar- Alright Rihanna Ft. Drake – Work

8. Best New Artist 2016 produced some dope new artists, but Bryson Tiller has this one in the bag. Other nominees: Alessia Cara, Andra Day, Kehlani, Tory Lanez

9. Best Actress Can you imagine anyone besides Taraji P. Henson winning best actress at this year's show? She's going against some heavy contenders. Gabrielle Union, Kerry Washington, Tracee Ellis Ross and Viola Davis.