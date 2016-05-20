Beyonce , chris brown , drake
Beyonce, Rihanna & Nicki Minaj Lead 2016 BET Award Nominations

Posted May 20, 2016

1. Best Female Hip-Hop Artist

While it’s no surprise Nicki Minaj is in the running for “Best Female Hip-Hop Artist,” she actually has some competition this year. Missy Elliott, Dej Loaf, Lil Kim and Remy Ma were also nominated.

2. Best Female R&B/Pop Artist

There’s some stiff competition in the Best Female R&B/Pop Artist category this year between Beyonce, Adele, Andra Day, K. Michelle and Rihanna, but we think Bey has this one in the bag.

3. Best Male R&B/Pop Artist

Despite some hiccups, Chris Brown is having a banner year with the release of his album “Royalty.” The singer is going up against Bryson Tiller, Jeremih, The Weeknd and Tyrese.

4. Best Group

Puff Daddy & The Family owned the 90s and they’re about to own the BET Awards if they snag the Best Group award against The Internet, Rae Sremmurd, Drake & Future, 2 Chainz & Lil Wayne.

5. Best Collaboration

Will Nicki Minaj and Beyonce maintain their flawless track record against the competition in the Best Collaboration category against Big Sean Ft. Chris Brown & Ty Dolla $ign (Play No Games), Big Sean Ft. Kanye West & John Legend (One Man Can Change The World), Future Ft. Drake (Where Ya At) and Rihanna Ft. Drake (Work).

6. Best Male Hip Hop Artist

Between Drake, Fetty Wap, Future, J. Cole, Kanye West and Kendrick Lamar, we’re not sure who’s going to take home the BET Awards. Who are we kidding? Drake’s taking it home.

7. Video of the Year

Who will take home the honor of Video Of The Year? Beyoncé – Formation

Bryson Tiller – Don’t

Drake – Hotline Bling

Kendrick Lamar- Alright

Rihanna Ft. Drake – Work

8. Best New Artist

2016 produced some dope new artists, but Bryson Tiller has this one in the bag. Other nominees: Alessia Cara,

Andra Day, Kehlani, Tory Lanez

9. Best Actress

Can you imagine anyone besides Taraji P. Henson winning best actress at this year’s show? She’s going against some heavy contenders. Gabrielle Union, Kerry Washington, Tracee Ellis Ross and Viola Davis.

10. Best Actor

Michael BAE Jordan is totally going to win Best Actor at the BET Awards this year, but kudos to all the nominated gentleman: Anthony Anderson, Courtney B. Vance, Idris Elba, O’shea Jackson Jr.

