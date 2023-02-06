Beyoncé Officially Has Most Grammys Of Any Artist But Loses Album Of The Year, Twitter Wants To Report A Robbery

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Those varying emotions even affect one of the world’s biggest artists, Beyoncé.

The Houston native rightfully made history as she is now the most awarded artist in Grammy history, with a record 32 trophies. The award that marked the occasion was RENAISSANCE being honored as the Best Dance/Electronic Album.

First, she won Best R&B song for “Cuff It,” but The-Dream and Nile Rodgers took the stage and gave a reason for her lateness by saying, “Y’all know n-ggas be on CP time. Beyoncé thanks y’all.”

After host Trevor Noah made several jokes about Beyoncé’s tardiness, she was finally seated when it came time to accept her award that broke the record. Upon taking the stage, she thanked her family, most notably her Uncle Johnny, who passed away following complications with HIV and heavily influenced her RENAISSANCE album.

“I’m trying not to be too emotional. I’m trying to just receive this night. I want to thank God for protecting me. Thank you, God. I’d like to thank my uncle Johnny who’s not here, but he’s here in spirit,” she said. “I’d like to thank my parents, my father, my mother for loving me and pushing me. I’d like to thank my beautiful husband, my beautiful three children who are at home watching. I’d like to thank the queer community for your love, for inventing the genre. God bless you.”

However, the award that arguably holds the most weight is Album of the Year, for which Bey was previously nominated three times and lost. Sadly, the 2023 contest shared the same results as she lost to Harry Styles’ Harry’s House.

The #BeyHive was happy that she broke the record for the most amount of Grammys ever but felt it was a slap in the face that she didn’t win Album of the Year.

See how Twitter’s reacting to the decision below.

