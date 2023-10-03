Celebrate 10 Beyoncé Films As We Prepare For ‘Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé’ In Theaters

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Beyoncé just wrapped up her historic Renaissance World Tour in Kansas City last Sunday (Oct. 1). Just minutes after walking off stage, the iconic performer announced Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé will be heading to theaters worldwide this winter. We’re celebrating the news with all of Beyoncé’s film appearances throughout the years inside. Check out a trailer for her upcoming film inside as well.

Beyoncé’s wildly successful seventh studio album, Renaissance, brought its infectious energy to over 10 countries across 56 shows around the globe. Now, the film will chronicle her intention, work ethic as a creative and producer and her process in mastering her craft to execute the 56-performance, 39-city, record-breaking and phenomenally successful global show. The Renaissance World Tour became a cultural movement that highlighted the sounds and impacts of her album. It also uplifted her fans and aimed to spread a message of self-love, freedom and inclusivity.

The tour produced by Parkwood Entertainment and promoted by Live Nation kicked off with shows in Europe and ended in North America. Beyoncé’s global run earned over $579 million worldwide. Across the tour, Beyoncé performed for over 2.7 million fans in the world’s most famous stadiums, fitting for the production that included a 300+ member touring crew, including musicians, dancers, production teams and more.

Fans will be able to see the countless hours that went into crafting such a legendary show with Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé in theaters worldwide this December.

Check out a trailer for the upcoming film below:

Beyoncé’s international tour is also a testament to her hard work throughout the years. The world renowned singer has not only been taking over the music with hit after hit, she has starred and appeared in countless films like Dream Girls, Austin Powers in Goldmember, and the 2019 live action remake of The Lion King.

Check out a list of films Beyoncé has starred in below:

Celebrate 10 Beyoncé Films As We Prepare For 'Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé' In Theaters