Beyoncé Announces New ‘Renaissance’ Album Out Next Month, Black Twitter Elated

The Beyhive got it right. After much speculation that Beyoncé was dropping something after she scrubbed her profile pics off socials, the superstar singer has announced she is releasing a new album, titled Renaissance, next month.

In the early morning of Thursday, June 16, Tidal gave up the intel first, tweeting a message that Bey’s new album will be out July 29. The “Act 1” noted in the tweet means instant speculation that this will be a double album.

Renaissance will be Beyoncé’s seventh studio album, her first solo effort since 2016’s critically-acclaimed and social media caption inspiring triumph Lemonade. Her collaborative album with her husband Jay-Z, Everything Is Love, dropped in 2018.

And she’s already pushing the merch, so you know it’s real.

The 40-year-old mother of three told us about the 16-track album, and dropped its title, in an interview with Harper’s Bazaar almost a year ago—we just didn’t know it. “With all the isolation and injustice over the past year, I think we are all ready to escape, travel, love, and laugh again,” she told the magazine. “I feel a renaissance emerging, and I want to be part of nurturing that escape in any way possible. I’ve been in the studio for a year and a half.”

Twitter is hella excited and expect Beyoncé to be trending just about all day. See for yourself below.

This story is developing.

