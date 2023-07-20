BeyHive Approved: Get Into These Renaissance World Tour Attendee Looks

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

This is not a drill. Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour has entered the North America chat. It is time to get those outfits ready.

Beyoncé’s ninth concert tour continues in North America. Starting with Toronto, Nashville and Philadelphia, the ultimate Bey showcase will hit an additional 21 cities from now through October.

Beyoncé’s European leg was the highest-grossing to date. Last month, Billboard reported the dates netted over $150 million, with 1 million tickets sold across 21 shows.

As “haute” as the tour itself were the jaw-dropping, show-stopping looks worn by attendees. Bad b*tches and “alien superstars” flooded social media over the past months, rocking their best for Queen Beyoncé and her daughter, Blue Ivy.

Renaissance World Tour outfits included silver sequins, metallic fabrics, and sheer shirts, dresses, and pants. Makeup was fierce, futuristic, and fun, with bright colors, silver glitter, and smoky eye details. And the accessories topped off every look, including larger-than-life fans, chrome aviators, cowboy hats, and rhinestone headpieces.

As the BeyHive prepares for additional shows, we’ve rounded up some of the best ensembles from showgoers on Instagram. Check them out for inspiration as you plan your outfit for the iconic Renaissance World Tour.

