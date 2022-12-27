A Look Back At The Most Captivating Photos Of 2022

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

The year 2022 is over and much of it was a complete blur.

Even though this past year seemed to fly by, there were many moments that took our collective breaths away.

The world cried when we all read the news of the mass shooting at the Tops Supermarket in Buffalo.

But the world also cheered as Serena Williams played her last US Open match.

It was a year of joy, but also a year of pain as we lost some of our culture’s most influential people.

Brittney Griner’s story also captivated the world. She spent nearly 10 months in a Russian prison until she was released Dec. 8, 2022.

Another hot-button issue of the year was the U.S. Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade. The decision sparked nationwide protests and some believe it played an important role in democrats retaking the Senate in the 2022 midterm elections.

The world also tuned in to watch the televised hearings of the Select Committee’s investigation into the 2021 attack at the U.S. Capitol when supporters of President Donald Trump attacked the Capitol building in an attempt to disrupt a congressional vote to confirm the electoral college win for Joe Biden.

The captivating testimony of several witnesses had folks glued to their seats.

One of the more odder moments of the year was the trial of actor Jussie Smollett. Smollett claimed he was racially attacked, but he was found guilty of lying to police and was sentenced to 150 days in jail.

There were also some notable firsts as Rep. Hakeem Jeffries was elected House Democratic leader for the 118th Congress at the U.S. Capitol Nov. 30, 2022

You can tell an amazing story with a photo. That’s why we’ve compiled some of the best photos of 2022, to sum up, what was no doubt a fascinating year.

Below is a NewsOne exclusive round-up of the most captivating photos of 2022. Never forget the joy and always remember the folks we lost.

Happy New Year to all.

The post A Look Back At The Most Captivating Photos Of 2022 appeared first on NewsOne.

