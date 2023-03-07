We Sure Do Love Our Interludes
We encountered a TikTok post that sparked a convo we didn’t think we needed! Almost every album has one, and almost all of us have a fav, so with that being said, what’s YOUR favorite interlude?
Scroll below to see what our favs are:
Whats An Interlude You KNOW Should’ve Been A Song? was originally published on wtlcfm.com
1. Jill Scott – Crown Royal
2. Carl Thomas – Hey Now
3. J.Cole – Mo Money
4. Trey Songz – Passion Interlude
5. Kanye West – My Way
6. SZA – Wavy
7. Earth, Wind & Fire – Beijo aka Brazillian Rhyme
8. Miguel – Girl With The Tattoo Enter.lewd
9. Drake – Cameras / Good Ones Go Interlude
10. Kanye West – All Of The Lights
11. J Dilla – Love Jones
12. Medley:Summer Love / Set the Mood
13. Beyoncé ft Kendrick Lamar – Nile
14. Janet Jackson – Topic
-
Michael B. Jordan Apologizes To Mom For Steamy Calvin Klein Campaign, Twitter Still Unbelievably Thirsty
-
Rickey Smiley Gives 'The Today Show' His First Interview Since Losing Son Brandon
-
SZA Kicks off Her S.O.S. Tour in Columbus, Some Fans Think She’s Pregnant
-
Chris Rock Roasts Jada Pinkett’s “Entanglement,” Says He Doesn’t Fight In Front Of White People, Twitter Reacts
-
Boston Celtic Jaylen Brown Reportedly Dating Model Bernice Burgos, Twitter Outraged With Age Difference
-
Social Media Reacts To ‘Bernie Mac Show’ Stars Dee Dee Davis And Camille Winbush Joining OnlyFans
-
The Best and Worst Fashion from the 54th NAACP Image Awards
-
Skip Bayless Says Ja Morant May Be a Crip Gang Member