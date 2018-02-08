BEST IN SHOW: See Our Favorite NYFW Runway Moments From Pamella Roland FW 2018

Celebrity favorite Pamella Roland kicked off NYFW with a dazzling collection of glamorous gowns, beautiful coats and sexy dresses. Pantone’s color of the year ultra violet was in full effect from a beautiful beaded fringe gown to an unexpected take on the “power suit.” While most models rocked soft waves, there was even a beautiful tapered fro in the mix. Come check out the collection you are sure to see your faves rocking soon. See one you love? Let us know in the comments below!

1. A Leg Up This gorgeous oxblood gown with a high slit and gold accent is sure to be seen again on a red carpet. Related

2. Pantone Show Stopper This beaded fringe gown is purple perfection. Related

3. Structure and Sophistication Shoulder cut outs and a fitted silhouette give a little edge to this beautiful ruffled gown. Related

4. Sweet Romance Soft waves paired with nude lips and subtle gold eye makeup were the perfect complement for this lovely champagne gown. Related

5. It Was All A Dream This beautiful tiered gown is fit for a modern day princess. Related

6. Work and WERK The camel sheath dress with matching floor length duster coat is a perfect day to night look. Love the pairing of the over the knee boots. Related

7. Be Bold Love seeing natural hair on the runway! This model’s gorgeous tapered fro is the perfect complement for this purple power suit. Related

8. Make A Statement This takes office attire to the next level. The color, single button and unexpected jacket hemline keep this from being your typical suit. Related

9. The New LBD The LBD is taken up a notch with sheer cutouts on the shoulders and bead accents. The thigh split is also a very sexy touch. Related

10. All About The Accents A simple long sleeve black gown is given a makeover by adding black, gold, and copper beading at the neckline. Related

11. Winter Is Coming This gorgeous Game of Thrones inspired gown will have you ready to rule. Related

12. Sheer Delight Sheer accents were seen on multiple pieces in this collection. The added fringe on the sleeves and bottom of the gown give it beautiful movement. Related