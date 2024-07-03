Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Happy Birthday to Burna Boy, the Afro-fusion superstar born Today on July 2, 1991!

Burna Boy, whose real name is Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu, has taken the music world by storm with his distinctive sound that merges Afrobeat, dancehall, reggae, and more.

With hits like “Ye,” “On the Low,” and “Anybody,” he has become an international icon, celebrated for his rich vocals and compelling storytelling. A

s he marks another year, fans globally honor his artistry and anticipate the incredible music he will continue to create. Happy Birthday, Burna Boy!

Check out his best songs below!

Best Burna Boy Songs for his Birthday was originally published on hot1009.com