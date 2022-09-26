The Best R&B and Hip Hop Super Bowl Performances of All Time

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Rihanna is headling Super Bowl LVII and social media is absolutely loving it.

Yesterday, before a slew of Week 3 games across the NFL got underway, the league made noise by declaring the nine-time Grammy winner as the next main Super Bowl halftime performer. No other artists have been announced at this time.

Rihanna, who declined the league’s first request to headline their biggest game back in 2019, made the announcement alongside the NFL, Roc Nation, and Apple Music. The Super Bowl will be played on February 12th in Glendale, Arizona.

Rihanna is one of the best-selling female musicians of all time and will join a lengthy list of R&B and hip-hop SB performers. Last year Jay-Z managed to get hip-hop royalty Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar, and 50 Cent on the same stage. The year before that The Weeknd shouldered the load by himself.

What is your favorite Super Bowl halftime performance? Are you excited to see Rihanna on that halftime stage?!

Keep scrolling to see our favorite SB performances (descending by year, newest to oldest) EVER!

The Best R&B and Hip Hop Super Bowl Performances of All Time was originally published on wzakcleveland.com