CASSIUS Gems: 18 Times Bernice Burgos Proved She’s Aging Like Fine Wine

The model, who turns 43 today, has been featured in several music videos for artists like J. Cole and Rick Ross.

At one point, she was also rumored to be in a relationship with Drake. And while she says they’re no longer romantically linked, the New York native confirms they’re still on good terms.

“Drake, I’m going to tell you something about Drake. He’s the sweetest person ever,” she said during a 2017 interview with The Breakfast Club. “He’s always been good to me, and I’ve always been good to him. I will go to his wedding right now if he gets married. He’s surely going to invite me. Why not? I’m cool.”

Rappers and athletes alike have long crushed on Burgos, as she was most recently rumored to be boo’d up with Boston Celtic Jaylen Brown though the alleged couple was criticized for a 17-year age difference.

But aside from her personal life, she is also dominating things on the professional front and uses her millions of followers across social media with a lucrative partnership with the polarizing fashion brand Fashion Nova and even has her own fashion imprint called Bald & Beautiful, which has hundreds of thousands of followers where she sells outerwear and sleepwear.

She’s consistently modeling those new looks on social media, too, with plenty of thirst traps sprinkled in.

So in honor of her 43rd birthday, check out some of her hottest Instagram moments below.

