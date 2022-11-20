Live TV Gets Awkward After Reporter Makes Suggestive Joke About Co-Host’s Wife, Twitter Reacts

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Off-color and slightly offensive jokes are common during sports broadcasts where pundits have free-flowing conversations between games. Talking about someone’s outfit, haircut, or terrible sports takes is one thing, but bringing their loved one in on it is too far, at least for Benjamin Watson during a live SEC Network show.

Watson, who won a Super Bowl with the New England Patriots, was getting clowned for wearing a brighter suit while his three cohosts all opted for darker options.

“By the way, did you not get the memo on the suits? We all went dark today. You’re like Easter service,” joked Peter Burns.

“Y’all kinda left me out. But as long as I get that text from my wife that says I look good,” Watson retorted while holding up his phone. “Send me the text, baby; send me the text.”

Burns responded, “That’s not the text she sent me.”

The camera soon cut to highlights, and then the halftime report returned with just Chris Doeren and former Auburn linebacker Takeo Spikes on set… without Burns and Watson. Watson eventually walks on set with a serious look on his face when Doeren makes a reference to Will Smith’s Oscars slap by asking if he told Burns “to keep your wife’s name out your mouth.”

Burns was clearly still upset about the joke hours later, saying that his wife deserves an apology.

See how Twitter is reacting below.

