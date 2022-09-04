Battle Rap Community Reacts To The News Of Pat Stay’s Death

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

, a popular battle rapper who took on some of the culture’s best, is reportedly dead after a stabbing incident over the weekend. According to still developing reports. Stay was stabbed inside a Halifax nightclub and died Sunday (September 4) morning.

Canadian news outlet CBC News has the most detailed account we’ve seen thus far regarding Pat Stay and the passing. There isn’t much information out publicly but Stay’s name was trending early Sunday morning with speculation that he passed away.

According to the outlet, Stay hailed from Dartmouth, Nova Scotia in Canada. It appears that Pat Stay was both his given and stage name. Just days ago, Stay, known for his towering figure, big voice, and penchant for humorous punchlines, realized a diss track towards The Game beckoning the Compton rapper to respond.

Maryland battle rapper Tay Roc shared a video of his battle with Pat Stay, along with a loving message for his fallen comrade via Twitter. Roc was joined by many others in the community, and those just outside of it including the likes of rapper Ransom, Mickey Factz, and The Alchemist among others.

As news of Pat Stay’s death began to spread, many in the battle rap and Hip-Hop community expressed their condolences. We’ve got those reactions below.

Rest in Peace to Pat Stay.

Photo: Instagram

