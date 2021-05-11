HomeLifestyle

Balling On A Budget: Cheap Meals That Taste Good & Won’t Break The Bank

Posted 9 hours ago

Aside from housing and transportation, Americans spend the most money on food.

According to 2019 data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the average American household spends $4,643 on groceries each year. That breaks down to about $387 per month and about $12.90 per day.

The average American household is made up of 2.5 people. So, that’s about $5.16 per person each day.

How do you make that $5 stretch while balling on a budget?

Put down the top ramen. It doesn’t cost much to make a meal that tastes top dollar.

We’ve complied a list of recipes that are easy on the wallet AND the palate. Take a look below.

1. Better Than Takeout Chinese Chicken Fried Rice

Ingredients 

For the chicken marinade

– 1/3 pound of chicken

– 1 tsp of corn starch

– 1 tsp of soy sauce

– 1 tsp of vegetable oil

– a pinch of baking soda

For the stir frying

– 2 eggs

– 3 tbsp oil

– 2 cups of cooked rice

– 1 tbsp of minced garlic

– 1/4 cup of red onion

– 1/3 cup of green beans

– 1/2 cup of carrot

– 1/4 cup of spring onion

For the seasoning

– 1 tbsp of light soy sauce

– 2 tsp of dark soy sauce

 – 1/4 tsp of salt or to taste – pepper to taste

2. Baked Feta Pasta

Ingredients

– 2 pints cherry or grape tomatoes (500 grams or 4 cups)

– 8 oz asparagus

– 1/3 cup extra virgin olive oil + 1 Tbsp to drizzle over cheese

– 1/4 tsp salt – 1/2 tsp black pepper

– 8 oz block Feta Cheese – 10 oz penne pasta,

– 4 garlic cloves, finely minced, divided

– 1/4 cup fresh basil or parsley, finely minced

3. Cilantro Lime Chicken

Ingredients

– 1 ½ lb Boneless skinless chicken thighs 650g, substitute with chicken breasts or bone-in chicken thigs

-1/3 cup fresh cilantro or parsley chopped

-1/3 cup Lime juice from fresh limes

-Zest of one lime

-½ teaspoon red pepper flakes this is optional

-1 teaspoon garlic granules

-2 tablespoon olive oil divided

-Salt to taste

-½ cup water or low sodium broth

-Freshly ground black pepper

Variation

Add honey or brown sugar to marinade.

Soy sauce

4. Easy Cajun Jambalaya

Ingredients

– 1 tbsp, onion powder

– 1/2 Tbsp, paprika

– 1- 1 1/2 teaspoon creole seasoning

– One packet of Sazon seasoning

– pinch of black pepper

– Salt to taste

– 4-6 thyme stems *

-2 tablespoons salted butter

– 1 tablespoon olive oil

– 1 green bell pepper, diced

– 1 medium yellow onion, diced

– 2 stalks, scallions-chopped

– 2 1/2 cups cups of chicken broth

– 1/2 cup of Sofrito(Goya brand)

– 1 can, seasoned diced tomatoes(drained)

– 1 cup of long grain rice

– 2 cups of smoked turkey sausage

– One chicken breast, chopped

– 10–12 colossal shrimp

5. Homemade Crunchwrap Supreme

Ingredients

-1 pound ground beef

-1 packet taco seasoning mix

-3/4 cup water

-1 can nacho cheese

-8 burrito-size flour tortillas

-6 tostada shells

-1 cup sour cream

-2 cups lettuce, shredded

-1 cup tomato, diced

-1 cup Mexican cheese blend

-Cooking spray

6. Chicken and Waffles Casserole

Ingredients

– 10 toaster waffles

– 6 eggs

– 3/4 c. milk

– 1/4 c. maple syrup, plus more for drizzling

– 2 tbsp. melted butter

– kosher salt

– Freshly ground black pepper

– 2 c. chopped breaded chicken

7. Oven Baked Blackened Tilapia

Ingredients

-3 tilapia fillets approximately 3/4 lbs total weight

-cooking oil spray

-2 1/2 tablespoons paprika

-1 teaspoon salt

-1 teaspoon onion powder

-1/2 teaspoon ground black pepper

-1 teaspoon garlic powder

-1/4 teaspoon Cayenne pepper powder optional

-1 tablespoon dried parsley flakes

