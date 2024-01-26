Listen Live
Baes & Baddies: Meet Just T AKA @its.sweet.tea, The ‘ Bilingual Rappin Educator’

Published on January 26, 2024

Just T aka @its.sweet.tea aka @miss.sweet.tea

Welcome back to our latest Baes & Baddies update and this one is a bit more classy as we’re featuring the “Bilingual Rappin Educator” known to the world as Just T. How Just T appeared on our radar were a series of viral videos of the teacher and influencer showing off an array of fly fits and her tales in teaching.

Far more than just a Spanish teacher, Just T is the founder of Traplingual, a method of teaching Spanish using the Hip-Hop subgenre of Trap Music. On her @its.sweet.tea Instagram page and also her popular TikTok account, T often shows off her outfits for the week and discusses some of the pleasant run-ins with her students. She’s also a new mother and details that part of her life as well.

Check out Just T aka @its.sweet.tea aka @Miss.Sweet.Tea in the gallery below.

Just T aka @its.sweet.tea aka @miss.sweet.tea

Just T aka @its.sweet.tea aka @miss.sweet.tea

Photo: @its.sweet.tea

Baes & Baddies: Meet Just T AKA @its.sweet.tea, The ‘ Bilingual Rappin Educator’  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

