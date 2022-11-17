B.I.G. Forever? Meta’s Biggie VR Concert Gets Met With Mixed Reactions

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

When it comes to the legacy of The Notorious B.I.G., an iconic rapper that made a lasting impact on hip-hop before his senseless murder on March 9, 1997, there are very few deceased musicians that have seen posthumous idolization quite like the Brooklyn icon.

Biopics, clothing collabs, sneakers, limited edition Budweiser cans and even NYC MetroCards are just some of the postmortem partnerships we’ve seen associated with the estate of Christopher Wallace so far.

Not to be outdone, Meta is now the latest to get down with the business of Biggie by actually bringing him back in the metaverse for a VR concert experience in collaboration with his estate. It’s the latest part of a year-long celebration that his estate has dedicated to accomplishing in 2022 to celebrate Biggie’s would-be 50th birthday and honor the 25th anniversary of his death.

However — dare we even say it? – is all the BIG love a bit, well, too much? Some fans of the late emcee are beginning to wonder…

As the official preview states (seen above), “The Notorious B.I.G Sky’s the Limit: A VR Concert Experience” is set to provide a truly immersive opportunity to see Biggie’s world from a whole new perspective.

Through Meta Horizon Worlds, fans will be able to journey through “The Brook,” a recreated version of the Brooklyn that B.I.G. grew up in during the ’80s and ’90s. It also will include “virtual” appearances by Latto, Nardo Wick, Eli Fross, BIG’s former protege Lil Cease, his Bad Boy colleagues The Lox, “Sky’s the Limit” producer DJ Clark Kent and, not surprisingly, his partner in rhyme Diddy.

While it makes absolute sense to honor the legacy of an artist that is still missed by the masses, some have taken to social media to call out both Meta and his estate for continuing to market off his life after death. Some have compared it, both respectfully and despairingly, to the still-viral 2Pac Hologram performance at Coachella 2012. However, even that was perceived as a once-in-a-lifetime occasion that hasn’t been duplicated within the past decade. Creating a virtual space where Biggie lives, interacts and performs music for you is where things begin to feel a little eerie.

Will you be tuning in on December 16 for ‘The Notorious B.I.G Sky’s the Limit: A VR Concert Experience’? Let us know after peeping the conversation below currently going down on social media:

