Strange TV: A Look Back On “Atlanta’s” Weirdest Episodes (So Far)

The FX series ‘ fourth and final season took the crew back to where it all began – in the streets of Atlanta – but things are a lot different now. Earn and the gang have had their fair share of strange moments, so we created a list of our favorites throughout the years.

Atlanta’s ” final season debuted last Thursday (Sep. 15) and it’s already getting weirder.

The beloved comedy-drama series first aired on September 6, 2016 to FX. Fans have since eagerly followed up and coming rapper Alfred “Paper Boi” Miles (Brian Tyree Henry), his cousin Earn (Donald Glover), who manages him, and their unusual crew of friends on their journey through real life, street life and their rap life.

The official show description:

Atlanta is one of the top cities for young rappers looking to make a name for themselves in the business. Among those up-and-comers is Alfred Miles, a hot new artist who is trying to understand the line between real life and street life. He is managed by his cousin, Earn, who gets caught up in the local rap scene and his cousin’s career after returning home to the ATL. Earn does whatever he can to try to get Alfred’s career to the next level. Darius, the rapper’s right-hand man and visionary, is also in Alfred’s entourage. When Earn isn’t busy managing his cousin’s career, he spends much of his time with best friend Vanessa, who is also the mother of his daughter.

Each season the creators take it one step further. This season proves that the series creators hope that fans can never predict what might happen next. Between Glover’s impressive acting skills throughout Earn’s much-needed therapy sessions to he and Van (Zazie Beatz) getting stopped by every ex in Atlantic Station, the show has no bounds to its creativity. Is it comedy? Is it drama? Is it a thriller? No one can really put a name to the outlandishness that is capable of happening in this show. We do know that they have their unusual lane carved out perfectly.

It made us take a look back at all of their ridiculously weird episodes over the years. Be sure to catch the latest episodes of “Atlanta” premiering Thursdays on FX and streaming the following day on Hulu.

Check out a gallery of “Atlanta’s” strangest episodes (so far) below:

