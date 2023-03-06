SCORE! Tyreek Hill and Other Pro Athletes With Enough Kids To Start Their Own Teams

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

As the book of Genesis in the Bible once said, “Be fruitful and multiply.” Well, in this day and age, there are still folks who take heed of that word… especially in the world of sports.

Most recently, Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill made headlines for scoring more off the field than on it. As reported by The YBF, Hill welcomed his sixth child by a third woman, whom he was dating while he was broken up with his ex-fiancé. He and the ex got back together two weeks ago, but it appears that they are on the outs again after the new baby’s mom began showing the newborn. And if that wasn’t messy enough, allegedly there is a 7th child (by a 4th woman) on the way.

We know. It’s a lot.

As crazy as it is, believe it or not, there are a number of sports greats that have even more kids than that. Some are great dads, while others… may need a bit of help. Here’s a look at just a few of them.

