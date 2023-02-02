Former NFL Star Arian Foster Says The NFL Is Rigged, Twitter Responds With Hilarious Scenarios

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

This time it’s not about Damar Hamlin’s body double but how the league as a whole isn’t genuinely competitive because it’s rigged. The theory comes from former NFL player Arian Foster’s recent appearance on Barstool Sports podcast Macrodosing

Host PFT Commentator sarcastically says that before the camera was rolling, Foster explained to him that prior to the season kicking off, he’d receive a script at the beginning of training camp that outlined how the year would go, including everything from bad calls from referees, injuries, scoring and more.

Foster, who was a running back for the Huston Texans from 2009 to 2015– keeps the bit going when asked about how he approached the script and if he rehearsed.

“I was really dedicated to it. That’s what practice was about; it was about practicing the script,” he said.

He even jokingly compared it to WWE, saying, “We know what’s going to happen, but we still have to put on a show.”

The clip ends with Arian Foster being asked how he reacted to getting the script that his “career would fall off a cliff” in 2016.

Twitter found the joke hilarious and envisioned some of the league’s biggest players’ reactions to receiving their script before the season began.

See the best reactions below.

