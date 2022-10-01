Antonio Brown Slammed On Twitter For Exposing Meat & Booty Cheeks At Pool

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Antonio Brown, in some eyes, has fallen far from the heights of his storied football career after a zany exit from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2021. Since then, the free agent wide receiver and part-time rapper made news for reasons outside of sports, this time landing in hot water for exposing his junk and booty cheeks in a hotel pool.

Antonio Brown, 34, was captured on video back on May 14 at the Armani Hotel Dubai according to a report released Saturday (Oct. 1) by the New York Post. In the censored clip, Brown is seen roughhousing in a pool with a white woman with cornrow braids then slamming her in the water after flashing his buttocks in the woman’s face. There is also an image that didn’t make it to the video of Brown showing off his junk.

As the outlet explains, men are heard on the video cheering Brown on and saying that he was “waterboarding” her and giving the woman the “long board” among other comments. And as the piece reveals, Brown was reportedly disruptive throughout the entire hotel and was eventually asked to leave.

According to the report, the woman was reportedly not known to Brown and was unhappy with the incident. Hence why it may be surfacing now as part of a legal maneuver some months later. Brown was visiting the United Arab Emirates to take in an exhibition fight featuring Floyd Mayweather Jr.

If legal issues are mounting, Antonio Brown doesn’t seem concerned. He’s currently active on Twitter as of this morning and posted a video of him rapping the night before.

On Twitter, folks are reacting to the news of Antonio Brown and his antics at the hotel pool. Check out the tweets below.

—

Photo:

The post Antonio Brown Slammed On Twitter For Exposing Meat & Booty Cheeks At Pool appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.

Antonio Brown Slammed On Twitter For Exposing Meat & Booty Cheeks At Pool was originally published on hiphopwired.com