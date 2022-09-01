Anna Wintour, La La Anthony And More Cheer From The Stands During Serena Williams’ 2nd Round Tournament

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Another one!

Serena Williams sent fans in Arthur Ashe Stadium wild when she snagged another victory during Wednesday’s competition against Anett Kontaviet. Williams eliminated the No. 2 seed player with a 7-6 (4), 2-6, 6-2 win in the U.S. Open’s second round. A star-studded list of celebs and fans cheered the California native on as she served up her signature moves in the same glittery leotard she wore during Monday’s competition.

During an on-court interview, Serena gushed about the legendary moment.

“There’s still a little left in me,” the champion said with a smile. “This is what I do best. I love a challenge, and I’m rising to the challenge.”

At one point during the 2nd round, Williams faltered behind, pulling out speed and power against Kontaveit, who wouldn’t back down. But after a short break, the 23-time Grand Slam champ came back with a vengeance in the third round, ultimately sweeping the 24-year-old tennis player off her feet.

While reflecting on the minor setback, Williams said with confidence,

“I’m just Serena. After I lost the second set, I thought, ‘Oh, my goodness, I better give my best effort because this could be it.’”

Thank god it wasn’t.

“I’m super competitive. Honestly, I’m just looking at it as a bonus,” the mother of one continued before adding, “I don’t have anything to prove. I never get to play like this – since ’98, really. Literally, I’ve had an `X’ on my back since ’99,” the year she won her first Grand Slam title at the U.S. Open at age 17. “Now it’s kind of coming together,” Williams said. “I mean, it had to come together today.”

Now, the star will play in a doubles competition alongside her sister Venus on Thursday. Fans eagerly wait to see if the sisterly duo will take home their 15th championship together. Until then, here’s a fun recap of all of the stars who attended Serena Williams’ historic second-round tournament on Wednesday night.

Anna Wintour, La La Anthony And More Cheer From The Stands During Serena Williams’ 2nd Round Tournament was originally published on hellobeautiful.com