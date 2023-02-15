Anita Baker’s Return To The Stage Featured Two Surprise Guests [Photos]

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Legendary songstress and musical icon Anita Baker kicked off her highly-anticipated return to the stage at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Ga. Surprise guests Usher and Jermaine Dupri graced the stage with Baker to celebrate in the momentous occasion. Check out photos from the kick off show inside.

Baker hit the stage last night (Feb. 14), leaving fans with an unforgettable performance. Her return marks the first full tour she’s held since 1995. It also marked the first time the singer performed her classic hits live since winning the rights back to her masters.

The highlight of the evening for many fans was a surprise appearance by Usher, who also shocked Ms. Baker joining her on stage with a bouquet of roses and a performance of fan-favorite hit “Same Ole Love.” The sweet moment was sealed with Atlanta producer and entertainment mogul Jermaine Dupri, who Baker brought up on stage to join her.

Baker even strayed away from her set list by taking a request from the boisterous crowd, performing “I Apologize” to a loud and fiery singalong.

If you haven’t secured your ticket to see Ms. Anita Baker live in action, be sure to check out the remaining tour dates on Live Nation’s website.

Remaining Tour Dates:

Fri Feb 17 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center

Wed May 10 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

Fri May 12 – Belmont Park, NY – UBS Arena

Sun May 14 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena

Fri Jun 30 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Sun Jul 02 – Detroit, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre

Sat Nov 18 – Greensboro, NC – Greensboro Coliseum Complex

Wed Nov 22 – Memphis, TN – FedExForum

Fri Nov 24 – Atlantic City, NJ – Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena*

Fri Dec 15 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

Sun Dec 17 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

Fri Dec 22 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena

Sat Dec 23 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena

* Not A Live Nation Date

Check out photos from Anita Baker’s opening night below:

